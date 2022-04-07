GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department responded to an early morning robbery at a gas station on Velp Avenue.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on April 7 around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the Citco U Pump on Velp Avenue for a reported robbery. The suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect was able to take cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash. Officials say there were no injuries.

Photos courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

A K9 track was reportedly established, but the suspect was not found. No additional information was provided. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3208 and reference report number 22-216757.

