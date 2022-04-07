GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department responded to an early morning robbery at a gas station on Velp Avenue.
According to the Green Bay Police Department, on April 7 around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the Citco U Pump on Velp Avenue for a reported robbery. The suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.
The suspect was able to take cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash. Officials say there were no injuries.
A K9 track was reportedly established, but the suspect was not found. No additional information was provided. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3208 and reference report number 22-216757.
