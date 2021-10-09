GB Police: Phone scam circulating area at ‘high frequency’, scammer posing as officer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are notifying Brown County residents of a recent scam that is circulating the area this weekend.

According to the Green Bay Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, they have been made aware of a phone scam happening across the county at a ‘high frequency’.

The scammer is reportedly claiming they are a Brown County Deputy Sheriff and that the victim missed jury duty. The scammer tells the victim they will be required to pay a fine or a warrant will be issued for their arrest. The scammer then provides the victim with an option to take care of the fine with a credit card payment via phone.

Officials confirm that this is a scam and suggest residents hang up immediately and block the number.

“This is an illegal scam and no one from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office would ever call a civilian and ask for money over the phone for a fine or violation,” writes the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

If you feel personal information may have been given out, deputies are asking residents to contact their local law enforcement to file a report.