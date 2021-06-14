GB Police remind residents of ‘grandparent scam’, as cases increase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are reporting an increase in seeing cases of the ‘grandparent scam’ in the area.

The Green Bay Police Department says that the scam, which targets those with grandchildren, is seeing an uptick in the region.

The scam is based around a scammer calling and posing as a police officer, the grandchild or the grandchild’s lawyer saying they need money because the grandchild was in an accident. The scammer tells the grandparent to take out money and not tell anyone about the incident because of a court order, threat of arrest or other reasons.

The grandparent is then told to deliver the money using rideshare (Uber, Lyft, etc.) or to purchase several prepaid debit cards or gift cards.

Authorities say if the scammer is successful in getting money, it is common to call back and say the bail was increased. The grandparent is normally instructed to go to multiple branches of their bank or multiple stores in order to not raise suspicion.

The Green Bay Police recommend those to never give their personal information over the phone and to never withdraw large amounts of money without discussing it with a trusted person.