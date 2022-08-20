GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field was electric, but the Green Bay Police had a fairly quiet night.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, it responded to 27 service calls during the first home game of the 2022 football season.

Officials say that during those 27 calls, two of them resulted in ejections and two arrests were made for various misconduct violations.

The Green Bay Packers defeated the New Orleans Saints, 20-10.

No other information was provided.