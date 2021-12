General view of Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department was busy during Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

The Green Bay Police Department says they responded to 59 calls for service during the game. There were multiple reasons for the calls including:

Disturbances

Unruly and intoxicated fans

Various violations that disrupted the peace and order of the game

Of the 59 calls, nine people were arrested and 17 were ejected.

The Packers defeated the Bears 45-30.