GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is searching for a 32-year-old woman who is believed to be connected to an active case.

According to the department, 32-year-old Brittney Rankel is wanted for questioning.

Rankel reportedly has a Felony Full Extradition Warrant through the Wisconsin Community Corrections for Theft.

If anyone has any information on Rankel’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detective Jena Luberda at 920-448-3200 x0156 or email jena.luberda@greenbaywi.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward, please contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or the “P3” app.