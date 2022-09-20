GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities within the Green Bay Police Department are investigating several retail thefts and are seeking the community’s assistance.

Officers are looking to identify the man pictured in the photos, as he is connected to retail thefts throughout the area.





Green Bay Police Department’s Retail Theft Subject

Anyone with information regarding the subject is asked to contact Officer Werchek at 920-448-3200 with an extension number of 7356.

The reference case number is 22-250599. Those who provide information may be eligible for a cash reward.