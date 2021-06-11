GB Police to ‘focus’ on speed enforcement on Mason St. Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone who is driving across the Mason Street Bridge on Friday will want to make sure they are going the speed limit, as cops will be focusing on speed enforcement.

According to the Green Bay Police, on Friday, June 11 the department along with other local agencies will focus on speed enforcement on the Mason Street Bridge. The enforcement will be in the afternoon and evening hours of the day.

The goal is to improve safety through attentive driving, driving the speed limit, yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks and obeying traffic signals.

The speed limit for the bridge is 35 mph.