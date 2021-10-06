UPDATE: Anonymous tip helps find kidnapped children, suspect in custody

WEDNESDAY 10/6/2021 11:23 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An anonymous tip helped authorities find all three children as well as the suspect, who was taken into custody.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the suspect, 29-year-old Tyrone Dubose, is in custody. There was an anonymous tip saying the suspect and vehicle were at a park in De Pere.

Dubose was taken into custody at the park. The children were still with the suspect when he was taken into custody.

The Green Bay Police Department thanked the De Pere Police for a quick response to the park and help taking the suspect into custody.

WEDNESDAY 10/6/2021 10:25 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police released more information on the kidnapping incident involving three children that are believed to be in danger.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m., authorities responded to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road for a reported kidnapping. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim was inside a car with Tyrone Dubose.

The three children were inside the car and Dubose is reportedly the father of two of the children. The victim and Dubose were involved in a domestic disturbance. Dubose fled in the victim’s vehicle with the children still inside the car.

The victim is reportedly being treated at a local hospital for injuries. Dubose is still at large and police say the children are believed to be in danger at this time.

Authorities say this is a domestic incident with the suspect and victim knowing each other and the general public is not believed to be in danger.

WEDNESDAY 10/6/2021 9:39 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for help locating a vehicle with a Louisana license plate that reportedly has three kidnapped children.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, 29-year-old Tyrone Dubose is the suspect and is driving a red 2016 Ford Focus. The car has a Louisiana license plate: 902ELK. Dubose, a black male, is described as 5’7″ and 155 pounds.

There is also a garbage bag reportedly covering the rear window.

The three children that are involved in the alleged kidnapping are:

1-year-old Sebastian Davis (male/black)

3-year-old Starzera Dubose (female/black)

5-year-old Zion Dubose (male/black)

Anyone with information on the suspect, children or the vehicle is encouraged to call 9-1-1. Authorities say to not approach the suspect and to keep a safe distance.

Non-emergency tips and information are asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and ask for Detective Beck.

