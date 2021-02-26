GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GB Public School District to return to in-person meetings starting March 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Board of Education announced changes for upcoming meetings starting on March 1.

Meetings will be open to the public starting in June.

The Green Bay Area Public School District says the following changes will be made:

  • March 1
    • The Board of Education will begin meeting in-person at the District Office Building for interviewing candidates for the Board vacancy. Candidates will attend via Zoom.
  • March 8
    • The Board will be joined by the Intra-City Student Council members, Superintendent Steve Murley, and limited District administration and staff.
  • June 14
    • Board of Education meetings at the District Office Building will be open to the public (parents/students/community members/media).

According to officials, the District upgraded the technology in the Board Room to allow for live streaming of meetings. Those who want to watch the live meetings can do so by clicking here.

