GB resident hoping for return of 20-year-old statue that was plucked off her porch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When Nicki Kastner came home one day, she noticed that something was missing from her front porch.

Her camera aimed at her porch confirmed what she thought, someone came and took her 20-year-old resin gargoyle statue off her porch. The suspect can be seen looking at a notebook and continuously looking over her shoulder before she takes the statue.

With her vehicle waiting in the driveway with the door open, the suspect takes the statue off the ground and carries it into her car before driving away. The incident happened on July 6 around 10:45 a.m.

Kastner described the statue as extremely faded, and has been on every porch she got it. The statue even has a name: Steve.

The theft happened in the Colburn Park area. Colburn Park is located at 1025 South Fisk Street on Green Bay’s west side.

Kastner tells Local 5 she got the statue back in 2000 when she lived in Milwaukee. A report with the police has been filed and the video of the theft taking place was sent to them.