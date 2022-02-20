ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two summertime must-haves include baseball games and concerts and now one local organization is putting those things together and creating an undeniably spectacular summer event.

The Green Bay Rockers announced Thursday that each of their regular-season home games will be paired with stellar performances from local bands.

According to a release, bands will start playing one hour prior to each listed game time until the start of pre-game ceremonies. The bands will then play additional sets in between innings to help keep fans engaged and amped up.

The bands will be performing on a stage that will be positioned in the Bud Light Party Patio in the right-field corner.

Officials noted that the music will still be visible and audible throughout the entire venue for those that are wanting to stay in their seats.

A few of the bands scheduled to perform this summer include:

New Piano Guys

Doozey

The Mullet River Band

The Third Wheels

Conscious Pilot

Got Wisco?

Panic Station

And setting the stage for the Rockers first home game on May 31 are The Cougars. The entire list of bands playing this summer can be found on the Green Bay Rockers website.

“This lineup of local bands provides a different variety of music each night and sets the tone for a new

energy at the ballpark that everyone can enjoy,” said Rockers Vice President & GM John Fanta. “Enjoying

summertime in Wisconsin, Northwoods League baseball, a cold drink in hand, and live music, all in one

place—the season can’t arrive fast enough!”

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. To order tickets visit the Green Bay Rockers website or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225.