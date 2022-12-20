GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay area families started picking up their gifts from The Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots program.

Each of the about 1,800 registered families gets 15 minutes to shop for various books, clothes, and toys. They also have a volunteer helping them along the way.

Nan Pahl, Green Bay Salvation Army Director of Social Services, feels this drive is more important this holiday season than ever.

She says, “Many [family members] are employed, but with the cost of rent, food, and our gas prices going up, they’re just not able to make ends meet.”

Bonnie Blackburn is a mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old and just moved from Manchester, Kentucky.

Blackburn says this drive “Gives me a chance to give him something. I wasn’t able to get him a lot this year because of all of the bills we had to take care of and us moving. This gives him a good Christmas.”

While today was the first day of the distribution, it will continue at the old Shopko building on the east side of Green Bay for the next 2 days.

“It is such an overwhelming day, not only for the families who come and see all the generosity of our community but for us as staff because we get to see their eyes light up when they find those perfect toys,” Pahl says.