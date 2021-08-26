GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GB Salvation Army looking for new location for holiday distribution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Salvation Army is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a new distribution space for the upcoming holiday season.

According to officials, they are looking for a 20,000 sq. ft. building that has a loading dock. They will reportedly need the space for November and December.

Major Matthew O’Neil with the Salvation Army says they see about 2,300 families every year during the Christmas season and their goal is meeting the demand.

“Meeting the need is number one,” said O’Neil.

The Salvation Army hopes to have a set location in place by the middle of September.

Anyone with suggestions is asked to contact the Greater Green Bay Salvation Army at 920-497-7053 or visit their Facebook page.

