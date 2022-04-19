GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An elementary student in the Green Bay Area Public School District allegedly saw a leaking beer can under the bus driver’s seat as he was driving the kids back to Green Bay.

In an email that was sent to Lincoln Elementary families, it mentions that a student noticed a can of open beer leaking under the bus driver’s seat. Lamers said the bus was used previously, and it could have been a result of the bus not being properly cleaned.

Lamers reportedly asked teachers to talk with the driver to see if they could smell alcohol. They said they could not smell any, and they didn’t notice any impaired driving.

When the bus arrived at Lincoln Elementary School, the Green Bay Police Department investigated the situation. The driver reportedly told police that he had beer earlier in the day, while the students were engaged in their activities.

School officials asked Lamers to not have the bus driver assigned to District routes. The students were in fourth and fifth grade and were making their way back from Madison.

The District did say they regret that the situation happened, and that student safety is their highest priority.

Local 5 did reach out to Lamers and the Green Bay Police Department but has not heard back.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.