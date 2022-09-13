GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Interim Superintendent for the Green Bay Area Public Schools reportedly had a heart attack and is recovering under the care of her doctors.

According to an email from the Green Bay Area Public School District, Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack on Monday evening. She is reportedly recovering ‘nicely’ under the care of her doctors.

While Bayer is recovering, school officials say that Interim Deputy Superintendent Judy Wiegand and District Administration will oversee the day-to-day operations.

First responders were called during Monday’s Board Work Session as Bayer was feeling ‘unwell’. Paramedics determined that she should be taken to a hospital.

