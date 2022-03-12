GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay West High School student is in custody after allegedly making a threatening social media post on Monday.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were made aware of a post circulating on social media that threatened a school shooting.

Police said they were able to quickly find the student who created and sent said post and take them into custody for terroristic threats.



The police department encourages parents to continue speaking with their children about notifying an adult and/or the police immediately when they see or hear something that could be perceived as a threat.

Individuals can report suspicious activities at Speak Up/Speak Out and anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as it progresses.