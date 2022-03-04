GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Green Bay Area Public School District music teacher was arrested after allegations of inappropriate student contact were made against him.

According to records, 27-year-old Kelton Jennings was arrested on Friday and booked on charges relating to Sexual Assault of Student by School Staff.

Jennings reportedly taught 5th-grade instrumental music at numerous schools in the Green Bay Area Public School District including:

Beaumont Elementary School

Danz Elementary School

Eisenhower Elementary School

Elmore Elementary School

Jackson Elementary School

Kennedy Elementary School

MacArthur Elementary School

In a letter sent to families, Green Bay Area Public School District confirmed that they were made aware of the first allegation against Jennings back on January 28 and immediately placed him on paid administrative leave while they alongside the Green Bay Police Department investigated the allegation.

During the investigation, officials said they received a second allegation against Jennings. The district noted that Jennings was on administrative leave throughout the investigation up until he resigned from his position on March 4.

Shortly after his resignation, Green Bay police arrested him. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.