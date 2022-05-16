GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Green Bay teacher, who is facing charges related to sexually assaulting students, has recently made two decisions impacting his court hearings.

27-year-old Kelton Jennings was arrested on March 4, 2022, and is currently facing the following counts:

Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st Degree Sexual Assault)

1st Degree Child Sex Assault – Sexual Contact with Person under Age of 13

Jennings reportedly taught 5th-grade instrumental music at numerous schools in the Green Bay Area Public School District including Beaumont Elementary School, Danz Elementary School, Eisenhower Elementary School, Elmore Elementary School, Jackson Elementary School, Kennedy Elementary School, and MacArthur Elementary School.

Court documents show Jennings has asked for a new judge and has also waived his rights to a preliminary hearing.

