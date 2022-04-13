GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Taylor Schabusiness, who is accused of killing and mutilating a 25-year-old man from Green Bay, was deemed competent to stand trial but was granted a second opinion.

Schabusiness was in court on Wednesday, and according to the evaluation, she is competent to stand trial. The defense is seeking a second opinion. She was granted the initial evaluation back in March.

The judge had no issue with a second evaluation but wants the defense to pick someone as opposed to the court.

A status conference for the second evaluation review is scheduled for May 10 at 3 p.m.

It was mentioned that Schabusiness has been receiving mental health care since the seventh grade, and has been to a psychiatric hospital multiple times.

