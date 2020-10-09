GBAPS 2020-21 budget includes lower mill rate, $5 million in federal aid for coronavirus relief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Area Public Schools’ proposed budget for 2020 – 2021 starts on a high note: a decreased mill rate of $9.79.

“The district has had sound fiscal management over the course of the last decade and has slowly and steadily decreased the mill rate,” Peter Ross, Chief of Operations for the district told Local 5.

In some ways, getting a budget put together during the pandemic hasn’t been all that different.

“This is definitely the hardest i’ve worked as a school administrator working through the Covid crisis,” Ross said. “Putting the budget together technically any different than it would be in a normal year.”

About $5 million included in the $290 million budget comes from the CARES Act, federal money to be spent on coronavirus-related expenses.

“We’ve been spending it wisely over things like technology, getting things like hotspots out to our children, getting computers out to our children,” Ross said.

While the district has worked to get resources to students, teachers have faced challenges of their own.

“Teachers are exhausted right now, just the amount of additional planning for this whole new virtual world,” Justin Delfosse, President of the Green Bay Education Associate said.

The proposed budget also included money set aside for a 1.8 percent raise for all district employees, but Covid-19 also complicating that.

“With everything going on with the pandemic, we actually put off base-wage negotiations with the district,” Delfosse explained.

“The money is there,” Ross said. “My role is to make sure the board has resources available when they want to make the moves that they want to make.”

The budget will be presented to the Green Bay School Board on Monday as a part of a virtual meeting.

The board is set to vote on the budget on October 26th.