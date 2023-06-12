GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Future budgets and a facility downsizing plan were on the agenda for the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) on Monday night.

District officials presented a balanced budget for the 2023-2024 school year, but noted that the numbers could change between now and when it’s finalized.

District officials also projected a deficit (between $6 million and $21 million) for the 2024-2025 school year noting declining enrollment and the end of pandemic-era funding as factors contributing to this.

Again, these were preliminary numbers that could change moving forward.

Declining enrollment and projected budget deficits are reasons why the school district is also trying to downsize their facilities.

In May, a taskforce made the following recommendation to the school board on how to downsize the district:

Beaumont, Doty, Elmore, Keller, MacArthur, Tank, Washington, Wequiock, and the district office building would close.

Leonardo da Vinci School would be relocated to Webster Elementary

Kennedy would be replaced by a new elementary school.

Dr. Rosa Minoka Hill School would be relocated to Lincoln Elementary

Franklin, Langlade, and McAuliffe would be repurposed as 4k-8 schools.

Many people in the community weren’t happy when they heard about the recommendation.

Last week, the school board passed a resolution to further study the community impact of the recommendation. On Monday night, district officials further facilitated the process by discussing how they would choose which firm will conduct the study.

District officials said they will post a request to have the work done at the end of June, leave it up for about a month, and then will have firms present their bids to the school board in August.

“I thought given the gravity of the decision, it would be useful to have this presented publicly to the board,” said Josh Patchak who is GBAPS Chief Operating Officer.

In their resolution, school board members outlined that the study must make sure the plan is equitable, any boundary changes minimize harm to families, all educational pathways remain intact, and that transportation sources aren’t negatively impacted.

“It needs to be seen as an analysis to test the plan, not to validate the plan,” school board vice president James Lyerly.

The taskforce that made the original recommendation didn’t consider all of these factors. Building adaptability, capacity, and location of the district’s current facilities were their main considerations when developing the recommendation.

That the taskforce didn’t consider equity when coming up with their recommendation was one of the main criticisms from the community.

“I think it’s great that the board has stepped back and recognized the process up to this point hasn’t been done properly or appropriately,” said GBAPS parent Lisa Kardish. “However, there’s lots of concerns about unknowns and how that work is going to be done.”

At their board meeting last week, the school board decided to initiate the planning to close Wequiock elementary school. It’s the only school they’ve done this for at this point.

Parents of students at Wequiock continue to attend meetings to raise their concerns about this decision.

“As the Wequiock community we have come to express repeatedly why the location of Wequiock is unique, how you’ll be affecting an entire community, how important the programming is and why it can’t be fully duplicated at Red Smith School,” said Leah Weakley. “Yet nobody has listened.”

“What I would like to see is that there is more transparency and that the district is providing data in a way that’s understandable, clear and concise,” said Kardish.