GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wequiock Elementary School in Green Bay looks like it’s on the chopping block.

At a Monday night meeting, the Green Bay Area School District School (GBAPS) board passed a resolution to initiate planning activities for the closing of Wequiock Elementary School.

Several parents of students who attend the school were visibly emotional after the vote including Leah Weakley who spoke with Local 5 News after the meeting.

“I just wish that they would pause,” said Weakley. “Let us have a voice, give us a taskforce that addresses all the other issues that there are in the other schools. We are a community that has everything else the other schools need to have looked at. It just needs to be a fair process and I don’t think it was fair.

School board members emphasized that these were extremely difficult decisions to make, but declining enrollment and schools in the district that are half full necessitated the moves.

According to the resolution the board passed, Wequiock students would move to Red Smith Community School. The district will explore the viability of moving the environmental programming that makes Wequiock unique to Red Smith along with the students.

The school board meeting on Monday night lasted for four hours. Board members extensively discussed three other resolutions in addition to the one pertaining to Wequiock.

The board passed a resolution that instructs district officials to begin preparing a capital project referendum question for the November election. This would include looking into building a new elementary school on the site of Kennedy Elementary School, implementing security upgrades at seven schools, and making several modifications at West High School.

The board also approved a resolution that will further study the impact of a taskforce recommendation that would have closed 11 schools and the district office. The study would look more closely at how closures would impact students in minority populations as well with a focus on equity.

To read more about the taskforce recommendation, click here. Over the last month, GBAPS district officials held several community listening sessions to get feedback from district officials about the plan.

The board tabled a resolution that would have initiated the planning for the closure of Tank Elementary School.