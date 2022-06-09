GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) will be providing free meals during the summer for anyone under the age of 18.

The GBAPS Summer Food Service Program will serve free meals from June 15 to August 19 at various community sites and schools in the district. The meals will be provided for all children, not just those who qualify for free and reduced meals or those who live within the school district.

The only exceptions are that all children must be present for their meal, and food cannot be taken off-site. Additionally, meals are available for purchase by adults.

Families who rely on food programs have numerous options this summer, including residents of the Fox Valley and Oshkosh.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for families to enjoy at schools participating in Summer School, and district food trucks will be serving lunch at various parks, libraries, and community partner locations throughout Green Bay.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Click here for an interactive map with times and locations, as well as other information relating to the program.