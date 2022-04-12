GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Interim Superintendent has been named after the Green Bay Area Public School District’s Superintendent of Schools and Learning had his retirement accepted by the Board.

According to officials, The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education accepted the retirement of Superintendent of Schools and Learning Stephen Murley. Murley’s retirement was accepted on April 11.

Murley asked the Board to accept his retirement due to personal health reasons that he and his family determined required his ‘full attention’.

“The Board of Education wishes to extend our gratitude to Mr. Murley for his service to our students, staff and families,” stated Board President Eric Vanden Heuvel. “Mr. Murley joined the school district during a pandemic and led through the challenges and constantly changing circumstances. We wish him all the best as he understandably needs to focus on his health at this time.”

Murley had the following statement:

I wish to thank the students, families, staff, Board, and community for the opportunity to serve them. A school district is measured by the commitment of each of these groups to our children and their achievement. Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership, and vision. This district has shown extraordinary commitment through the most difficult period of time ever experienced in public education. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all for their support of the district and our children during my term as Superintendent. There is much to be proud of in the Green Bay Area Public School District and I am humbled and grateful to have worked with all of you and to have served the families and students of Green Bay. Stephen Murley

Vicki Bayer was appointed to serve as Interim Superintendent of Schools and Learning. Bayer reportedly joined the District in 2013 as an Associate Principal at Lombardi Middle School.

The Board of Education will start discussions regarding a timeline for the search for a new superintendent.