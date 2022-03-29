GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular organization in Green Bay has reportedly been told they have 60 days to leave their current location.

The Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) posted on their Facebook saying that the building they are occupying has been sold. With the building being sold they were reportedly told they have 60 days to vacate the premises.

They are looking for a building with around 15,000 to 25,000 sq. ft. GBASO also asked anyone with ties to the real estate market in Green Bay to email info@gbaso.org.

In addition to asking for assistance in the real estate market, GBASO mentioned that they will be looking for volunteers to help with the move.

This is going to be a huge obstacle for us to overcome and we need the community’s help now more than ever! Thank you. GBASO

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.