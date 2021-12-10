GBMFD issue box alarm after responding to a fire at Quincy Recycling Thursday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department had to call in reinforcements to help battle a fire at Quincy Recycling Thursday evening.

According to the Department, they were dispatched to Quincy Recycling on Bay Beach Road around 8:36 p.m. for reports of a structure fire with smoke and flames. They arrived on the scene and saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the structure and at that time the incident was upgraded to a Box Alarm to get additional help due to the large size of the structure, heavy smoke and flames.

They were able to extinguish the fire in 3 and a half hours and was reportedly started when bundle of papers caught fire. The fire is under investigation and no firefighters or civilians were hurt in the incident.

This isn’t the first time there has been a fire at Quincy Recycling, in October a fire was found in a building near a conveyer moving recycled paper.