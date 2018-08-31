GBPD: Alleged Car Thief Targeted Hispanic Community

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Green Bay Police Police have arrested a man who is being accused of stealing several vehicles from people in the Hispanic community.

Investigators claim that 26-year-old James Nys of Howard has been asking to test drive cars that are being sold privately. He then either drives away without purchasing the vehicle or leaves a vehicle behind as collateral. He reportedly later returns to pick up the vehicle he dropped off.

Police have already identified several victims and it appears that Nys has only targeted Hispanics. They're also still searching for the vehicles he reportedly stole.

If anybody believes they may be a victim of Nys, please contact your local police department.