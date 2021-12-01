GBPD investigating shooting after finding 30 shell casings on Hubbard St.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thirty shell casings were found on Hubbard Street in Green Bay early Wednesday morning according to Green Bay Police.

Local 5 spoke with Lt. Brad Strouf and he confirmed that a shooting did happen in the 800 block of Hubbard Street. There were multiple 911 calls around 12:47 a.m. While no one was injured, one home and three vehicles were hit by bullets.

According to the Lieutenant, they believe a small-caliber handgun was used in the incident. They do not have a suspect at this time and it is unknown at this time if the incident was random or a targeted incident.

If you have information regarding the incident you’re asked to contact Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200.