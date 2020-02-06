GBPD issued 1,142 traffic tickets in January, up from 541 same time last year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Traffic safety is a top concern for residents in the city, according to the Green Bay Police Department. A new initiative called ‘Slow Down Green Bay 2020’ is aimed at increasing safety by improving good attentive driving, reducing speed violations, yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks, and obeying traffic signs and signals.

The Police Department has since ramped up their efforts to make this possible.

“We started most of December giving out a lot of warnings, letting people know that this was coming…because this is what the community wants,” said Chief Andrew Smith during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “I get calls everyday, emails, texts from people saying ‘the speeding is out of control here. Our kids aren’t safe near their schools.’ So that’s why we’re doing it, and it’s working.”

In January of 2019, the department issued 541 tickets. In January of 2020, more than double the amount of tickets were issued at 1,142.

“In December we doubled the amount of officers doing [traffic safety enforcement] full-time,” said Smith. “It’s a team effort, we’re all working together. We give a lot of warnings, too.”

Specifically on January 30th during the department’s school zone enforcement. Officers wrote 60 citations, but issued more than 30 warnings.

“There’s a chance you’ll get a warning, but why chance it?” Smith said. “Slow down, get to where you need to be, keep our kids and keep our streets safe.”

