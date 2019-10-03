GBPD Lieutenant credits his team for ‘First Responder of the Year’ award

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Lt. Jeff Engelbrecht will be honored in Madison on October 10th for earning the 90th Assembly District First Responder of the Year award.

“It’s a shared effort,” Engelbrecht said on Local 5 This Morning. “It’s a shared award with everybody.”

Engelbrecht is instrumental in providing active shooter training to churches, private schools and businesses throughout the area. Since 2018, the 23-year veteran has provided 67 training sessions to nearly 2,000 community members.

“We offer this program to different organizations throughout the city of Green Bay,” Engelbrecht said. “It’s a four-hour presentation that we do with them. We talk about the creation of a mental blueprint for how to respond to an event like [an active shooter]. Most folks today, in my estimation, don’t have the mental blueprint for themselves on how to respond to an event like that.”

“What a great asset for our department, and what a great asset for our city,” Chief Andrew Smith said about Engelbrecht. “He has literally trained thousands of people on how to be prepared for that terrible moment that may come some day. He’s a great guy to have.”

Smith also talked about a class for both landlords and tenants who may be experiencing issues, or want to prevent problems from ever occurring.

“We want everybody to know what their rights are,” Smith said. “It makes our city safer if renters are following the rules, if our landlords are following the rules, it just makes for a better Green Bay.”

The landlord/property owner training is being held on October 16th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Neville Public Museum. It’s free to attend.

Chief Smith also addressed the rumors that he would be leaving Green Bay to take over as Chief of Police for the city of Milwaukee.

“I have never applied for the job in Milwaukee, I have no intentions of applying. Never met with the mayor, never went down there and toured police headquarters,” Smith said. “I’m happy in Green Bay. This is my dream job, this is where I want to be. My family loves Green Bay, we have a terrific department in a great city. [I] have no intention of leaving.”

Chief Smith appears every other week on Local 5 This Morning for his Community Update.