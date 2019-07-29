UPDATE: GBPD believe they identified dog owner, victim likely needs surgery

MONDAY 7/29/19 4:16 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police say they believe they know the identity of the dog owner following a dog bite incident Monday morning.

The victim, a 58-year-old Green Bay resident, will likely need surgery to repair his ear according to police.

MONDAY 7/29/19 2:44 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police are looking for the community’s help identifying a dog and its owner following a male getting bit by the dog Monday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to Paul’s Pantry around 11:43 a.m. for a medical complaint after a male was bitten by the dog.

Officials say the victim sustained a significant ear injury after the dog reportedly bit off the bottom portion of the ear.

The male was loading groceries into a vehicle and does not know who the dog belongs to.

Police say they believe the dog was black in color, medium-sized, and belonged in an older silver Pontiac with unknown plates.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-7867, through the website by clicking here, or through the P3 app available in various app stores.