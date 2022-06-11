GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for missing 4 and 5-year-olds.

The two girls were last seen in the area of St. George and Harvey Street, they were sleeping at the time.

Emma and Cora are both non-verbal and do not speak at all.

Emma, 5, has medium to long blond hair with layers and was last seen wearing a black dress with flowers on it and black sandals.

Cora, 4, has short, ear-length, curly blond hair and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt down to her knees and was barefoot.

If you have any information, please call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200.

