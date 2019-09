GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police are asking the community for help in identifying a dog and person from a recent dog bite incident.

Police say the dog was involved in a bite to a victim on August 30 in the 1100 block of Dousman Street.

Please contact Humane Officer Mallory Meves at the Green Bay Police Department, 448-3200 ext. 0113, with any information.