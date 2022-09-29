GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cashiers at four Green Bay businesses were cited for selling tobacco/vape products to underage teens in an attempt to combat issues of use at schools.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, tobacco/vape compliance checks were done at seventeen businesses on the city’s west side. Of those seventeen businesses, cashiers from four of them were cited for non-compliance.

The department said it visited gas stations and vape shops to try to combat issues of tobacco and vape use in schools. The cashiers who sold the products to underage teens each got citations of $376.

The following businesses were where the cashiers worked:

Elf’s Gifts

Glass Monkey Smokeshopos West

Marley’s Smoke Shop

Stone Ridge Shell

The citations are pending in Green Bay Municipal Court.

This initiative is reportedly in partnership with the Community Action for Healthy Living, which is a non-profit coalition that works on tobacco prevention efforts in northeast Wisconsin.

Officials say the coalitions will follow up with the businesses involved in the compliance checks.