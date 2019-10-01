GBPD Lt. Engelbrecht to be honored as First Responder of the Year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Green Bay Police officer will be honored as the 90th Assembly District First Responder of the Year.

Representative Staush Gruszynski (D-Green Bay) announced Lieutenant Jeff Engelbrecht will be honored during the floor session of the State Assembly on October 10.

“Lt. Engelbrecht is deeply committed to enhancing public safety in Green Bay, and I am honored to have the opportunity to recognize his service to our community with a Hometown Hero Award,” Gruszynski said. “I am thankful for Lt. Engelbrecht’s commitment to responding to the serious concerns that have emerged locally in the wake of high-profile mass shooting tragedies throughout the United States.”

Lt. Engelbrecht is one of the Green Bay Police Department’s premier tactical trainers, providing trainings to schools, businesses, non-profits, and other concerned organizations in Greater Green Bay.

According to Green Bay Police, Lt. Engelbrecht is a 23 year veteran of GBPD.

Since 2018, Lt. Engelbrecht has provided trainings on 67 occasions to more than 1,900 community members.

“I would like to thank Representative Gruszynski for recognizing the outstanding work and dedication of Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jeff Engelbrecht. Lt. Engelbrecht’s leadership and lifelong commitment to the safety of our community serve as an example to all of us in law enforcement. I am proud of the great work he has done, and continues to do every day for citizens in Green Bay and all of Wisconsin,” says Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.