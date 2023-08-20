GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) responded to 15 calls for service, leading to four ejections during the Packers and Patriots preseason matchup on Saturday night.

A release from the GBPD states that officers also turned away 297 prohibited bags and items during the Packers preseason home opener on August 19.

Officers are reminding all fans to review the rules relating to prohibited items and bags that aren’t allowed into Lambeau Field, in which more information about those rules can be found here.

There were no arrests made as a result of the GBPD’s 15 calls for service.

No other details were provided.