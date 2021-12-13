GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GBPD to host a community forum to address recent violence in neighborhoods

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced they are hosting a community forum to discuss the recent string of gun violence that has happened throughout the city.

The incidents begin December 1 when Green Bay Police investigated a shooting on Hubbard Street after finding 30 shell casings. It was only a few days later on December 3 that police were back on Hubbard Street investigating multiple shots fired.

On December 10, GBPD and Mayor Eric Genrich held a press conference in regards to seven shooting incidents that they responded to on the evening of December 9. During the investigation, they were able to arrest three people in connection to the string of shootings.

On that same night, December 10, police arrested three additional people who they believe are connected to the string of shootings that happened on the night of December 9.

In response to the violence, Green Bay Police are holding a community forum on Wednesday, December 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Neville Public Museum.

