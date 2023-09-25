GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced it is partnering with other area law enforcement agencies to make an effort to enforce proper speeds in school zones throughout the week.

In a release, officers say they will be issuing citations to drivers who are recorded going over the mandated speed limit of 15 miles per hour in school zones when children are present.

The price of each fine is said to vary in different jurisdictions and police may issue additional citations for other observed violations.

“We must slow down and make pedestrians the priority as we get readjusted to the increase of foot and bicycle traffic with school back in session. We could eliminate a lot of traffic safety concerns and issues if we drive better together.” Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police

The initiative is set to last from September 25, through September 29, and will be funded with grant assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Green Bay Police Department is being joined by the following agencies:

Ashwaubenon Public Safety

Brown County Sheriff’s Office

De Pere Police Department

Hobart-Lawrence Police Department

Oneida Police Department

Pulaski Police Department

Wrightstown Police Department

The Green Bay Police Department has also issued an additional reminder that drivers must stop no less than 20 feet from a school bus when its flashing red warning lights are activated.

Drivers can then continue travel once the bus starts to move or the flashing red warning lights get turned off.



