GBPD warn of down power lines, trees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police and Green Bay Metro Fire Departments say they are out in full force checking on damage, flooding, downed trees, and wires down.

While many remain without power, Green Bay Police are encouraging residents to monitor the Internet, TV, or radios for weather alerts in case of more severe weather approaching.

Officials say they have received and responded to numerous downed trees and power lines this afternoon. They ask residents to please understand it may take some time to clear roads which may be blocked.

Residents are advised not to approach downed power lines, but to notify 911 instead, especially if the lines are sparking or there is a fire.

If you are without power, but do not see downed power lines, officials ask you to not call 911, but to notify your provider instead. Below are links to outage maps with area electric providers.

WPS | Alliant Energy | WE Energies | Oconto Electric | Manitowoc Public Utilities

Officials say there are four steps to follow if there is a tree down:

1. Check for wires that may have come down with the tree falling. If there are wires down, please call 911 and STAY AWAY FROM THE WIRES.

2. Check to make sure nobody is injured under the tree. This is especially important if the tree fell on a car or house.

3. Notify Green Bay Police Department and Green Bay Metro Fire Department of the downed tree. Please tell the call taker the exact tree’s location, whether any wires are down, whether anyone is hurt and if there is partial or complete blockage of the road.

4. Only remove debris from the road if it is safe to do so.

Police also ask residents to stay away from floodwaters or roads covered in water. The depth of the water may not be obvious and vehicles which enter flooded streets could be swept away by fast-moving waters.

