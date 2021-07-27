Geico Skytypers takes Local 5 on the trip of a lifetime

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA Airventure kicked off Monday and with thousands of planes on the ground, Geico Skytypers decided to give some media members a special experience.

Local Five’s Faith Alford joined pilots to journey through Oshkosh in World War II-era planes. Before the trip, staff checked passengers in and fitted them with specialized gear. The aircraft was a two-seater; each plane contained a passenger as well as a pilot.

Once pre-boarding tasks were completed, Faith headed to the aircraft with veteran pilot, Chris Thomas. Chris has been working with the Geico team for several years and led the planes during the route.

With airplanes landing and taking off every minute, departure was quick. The Geico Skytypers flew as a group and took off in groups of two. The plane ride took about 30 minutes and flew over Oshkosh. While on board, we were able to experience show tricks. The planes flew at about 150 mph, giving us the chance to get a view of Airventure from the sky.

Once we landed, pilots presented Faith with a certificate of accomplishment. The flight gave us a chance to experience the air show from a different point of view. EAA Airventure will continue through Sunday, August 1st. Thousands of planes will be participating in a variety of events happening every day.