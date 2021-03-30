General Election April 6th, low turnout expected

DE PERE, Wis.(WFRV)- Spring General Election Day is a week away, and voter turnout is expected to be low, as usual. Experts say because it is not connected to partisan, or connected to a President election, most people don’t vote.
Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke to Jerry Podair, history teacher at Lawrence University. “Spring elections are important because they often cover what we call down-ballot issues, down-ballot candidates,” said Podair. This election, voters will select the next state superintendent along with a referendum or two depending on where you live. “Spring elections could also select state assembly members and judges,” said Podair.
In De Pere, some voters said they were aware of the election and planned to vote. “I haven’t really looked at the candidates yet, but I will closer to the election,” said one man who did not want to be identified. Suamico residents Bill and Kathy Gaffney said that they are voting because it’s important to them. “We have a lot of contests going on , we have a school referendum in Howard-Suamico. We will be voting on April 6th.”
Early in-person voting in underway now and you can also take your absentee ballot to a city drop box. All others can vote in person on April 6th. To find your polling location click here.