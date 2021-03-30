General Election April 6th, low turnout expected

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

DE PERE, Wis.(WFRV)- Spring General Election Day is a week away, and voter turnout is expected to be low, as usual. Experts say because it is not connected to partisan, or connected to a President election, most people don’t vote.

Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke to Jerry Podair, history teacher at Lawrence University. “Spring elections are important because they often cover what we call down-ballot issues, down-ballot candidates,” said Podair. This election, voters will select the next state superintendent along with a referendum or two depending on where you live. “Spring elections could also select state assembly members and judges,” said Podair.

In De Pere, some voters said they were aware of the election and planned to vote. “I haven’t really looked at the candidates yet, but I will closer to the election,” said one man who did not want to be identified. Suamico residents Bill and Kathy Gaffney said that they are voting because it’s important to them. “We have a lot of contests going on , we have a school referendum in Howard-Suamico. We will be voting on April 6th.”

Early in-person voting in underway now and you can also take your absentee ballot to a city drop box. All others can vote in person on April 6th. To find your polling location click here.