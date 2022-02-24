MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc residents are being asked to remove their vehicles from all city streets on Thursday as the city will be conducting a general plow.

According to the City of Manitowoc, a general plow of all city streets will be happening on Thursday.

Residents are being asked to move their vehicles off of the street and seek alternative off-street parking.

Additionally, residents are advised to stay at least 75 feet behind plow trucks when they have their blades down and are plowing or when trucks are salting.



