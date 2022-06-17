ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – As power outages continue to be an issue for Wisconsin residents, generators are flying off the shelves.

The Power Tool Store in Ashwaubenon ran out of product yesterday but was, fortunately, able to restock.

“Luckily they had generators on hand here and we could pick one up enough to run the water system so we could flush the toilets and keep our freezer and refrigerator plugged in,” says Don Heiman, a Clintonville resident.

Generators start at about $200. The Power Tool Store has sold between 50 and 60 of them since the severe storm on Wednesday evening.

Jacob Krawczyk, The Power Tool Store’s Director of Operations, says, “The biggest thing for us is not just the sale but being there for the customer when they truly need the product.”