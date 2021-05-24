George Floyd one-year later, Police reform and recommendations in place locally

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, people carry posters with George Floyd on them as they march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. As the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder approaches, some people say the best way to honor him is for Congress to pass a bill in his name that overhauls policing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- May 25th marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, under the knee of now former officer and convict Derek Chauvin. The incident was captured on video that went viral on social media. It sparked protests throughout the World including Northeast Wisconsin.

“I feel offended, I feel it is a direct slap in the face, I feel disrespected that they would even make a mockery of something like that when all these Black people in America are dying at the hands of Officers,” said a Protester in Green Bay on August 14th.

In Green Bay, the epicenter of protests surrounded the Marathon Gas Station on Walnut and Monroe. There was looting and a shooting on May 31st of 2020 that is still under investigation. There have been a number of arrests connected to the incident. Law Enforcement agencies throughout the Country, over the last year, have examined their use-of-force policies and procedures. In some cases they have made moderate changes.

“As a Department, we always have to re-evaluate what we do. We have to look at our internal procedures and look for areas of improvement,” said Kevin Warych Commander of Green Bay Police Department. Warych says that since the Floyd case, his Department has month training meetings with all Officers regarding topic like use-of force. For Warych, however this is beyond just a training issue. “I believe that we much keep the conversation going with the Community. All of the Community in truly getting to the root of whatever issue is concerning anyone,” said Warych.

Meanwhile, President Biden hopes to sign the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” which addresses a wide range of policies and issues regarding policing practices and Law Enforcement. It includes accountability, and Biden’s goal is to sign it on May 25th. It passed the House and is currently stalled in the Senate. “With the passing of this George Floyd Bill, that I know the President will sign…we don’t know when…but I have a good feeling about this Bill being passed that will protect these families from hurting and weeping,” said Bridgett Floyd, George’s sister.

There are week-long marches scheduled in Minneapolis to celebrate Floyd’s life. At this time, no marches are publicly scheduled in Green Bay or the Fox Valley. Police ask that if there are any protests, marches or demonstrations happen around Floyd’s anniversary, they remain peaceful and lawful.