GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 100 new jobs will be created by Georgia-Pacific’s new $500 million addition to one of its Green Bay Mills.

The groundbreaking of the addition began on Wednesday, July 20. The project was announced last December when Georgia-Pacific reported that it has made a ‘significant investment’ to expand on its Broadway Mill in Green Bay.

The new papermaking complex will host a new paper machine, plus associated converting lines, buildings, and infrastructure.

“The jobs picture in northeast Wisconsin is always important to us,” said the Public Affairs Manager for Georgia-Pacific, Mike Kawleski. “We’re currently recruiting for those 100 jobs that will be a part of this project that isn’t even built yet but we also have 100 positions that are open currently at our other four operations in town.”

There are currently seven paper machines operating at the Broadway location, that make bath tissue, paper towels, napkins, and facial tissue for both retail and away-from-home uses.

Georgia-Pacific is looking for the new complex to be up and running by the first quarter of 2024.