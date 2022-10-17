OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Georgia-Pacific has announced it will be closing down its entire facility at 413 East Murdock Avenue in the city of Oshkosh.

According to Georgia-Pacific, all positions at the facility are being eliminated as a result of the closure, and affected employees are expected to be laid off on Monday.

Officials say that some employees may remain past the expected layoff date to assist with the facility shutdown.

Georgia-Pacific will provide all affected employees with at least 60 days’ pay with benefits in accordance with WARN and WBCML.

A total of 38 employees will lose their job at this location.

No additional information was released.