Georgia-Pacific to end coal usage at Broadway mill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After using coal for more than 100 years, Georgia-Pacific’s Green Bay Broadway mill will shut down the last coal-fired boiler on Dec. 28.

This follows the installation earlier this year of a second natural gas boiler at the facility, which became fully operational in September.

According to a release, GP invested nearly $27 million to purchase and install the boiler, which produces steam for process use and power generation at the mill. The mill’s first natural gas boiler was installed in 2015, which replaced the facility’s largest coal-fired boiler, helping the mill reduce air emissions and meet future regulations.

“With the addition of the second boiler and elimination of coal, our facility’s SO2 emissions will be reduced to near zero and NOx will be reduced by 90 percent,” says Tim Ellsworth, vice president of manufacturing for GP’s Green Bay Operations.

According to a release, over the next two years, Georgia-Pacific is also scheduled to spend more than $14 million to take down and remove coal-handling systems, coal boilers and other obsolete equipment and buildings.

The most visible change already was the 2019 removal of one of the mill’s two 400-foot-tall stacks, which has changed the silhouette of the property.

The second stack is scheduled to be removed during 2021.