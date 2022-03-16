GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Georgia-Pacific announced on Wednesday that it plans to close one of its facilities in Green Bay.

According to a release, the Georgia-Pacific mill on Day Street will close over the next 18 months and around 190 jobs will be affected.

The decision to shut down the mill is not a reflection of the hard work that Day Street employees have performed throughout the years to serve Georgia-Pacific’s customers. They have done an admirable job in operating these lines as safely and productively as possible. Georgia-Pacific representative

Officials explain the primary reasons for this decision are a combination of changing customer demand, bath tissue upgrades and investments at other Georgia-Pacific facilities, and less competitive assets at the mill.

Tissue manufacturing at the site is scheduled to end in mid-May, while some other parts will shut down later in September. The company reports that the mill will continue to make napkins until Fall of 2023.

According to officials, those affected will be eligible to apply for open roles at other Georgia-Pacific facilities in Green Bay, including the recently announced investment in the Green Bay Broadway mill.

Company representatives say the decision will not affect Georgia-Pacific’s other operations in Green Bay.