German bone marrow donor attends Packers game with recipient

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A bone marrow donor from Germany attend the Green Bay Packers game Thursday with his marrow recipient.

Christy Kiana had a rare form of leukemia called CMML. She had a bone marrow transplant in January of 2016.

Kiana and her donor – Georg Lozhner – met for the first time this week when she picked him up at the O’Hare Airport in Chicago.

Lozhner said that he was just trying to help out.

“It’s very heartwarming, I’m so happy that I can help her, it’s a beautiful feeling and it’s beautiful to be here and watch a Packers game with her.”

Kiana says she will forever be grateful for his actions.

“Very emotional…how do you thank someone for saving your life? He’s a God’s gift. It’s very touching. Very emotional.”

Lozhner will stay with Kiana until Saturday.